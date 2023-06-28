ELLIE HAMER'S morning started the same as hundreds of thousands of people across the country - in 'the great war', as part of the Ticketek queue to secure Taylor Swift tickets.
And, unlike thousands of others, she will be ending the day with a sense of 'peace'.
She was one of 'the lucky ones', and can now stand in the 'daylight' knowing that she managed to snag four tickets to the Eras Tour in Sydney, on Friday, February 23 - a victory that really 'hits different'.
It was good 'karma' for Ms Hamer, who had to navigate the 'delicate' act of walking the tightrope of the queue, all while trying to get her work done from her office.
"I have been in the queue since I got to work, and have been getting all of my work done on my other computer, with multiple screens up, and I finally got in after about 45 minutes," she said.
"So it was pretty quick I think, compared to what most other people have been waiting, but I got through, and had a bit of a scream and scared some of the other girls in my team, and got my four tickets."
Since then, she has been happy to 'shake off' all of the stress of the anticipation of buying tickets, and switch it out for shaking from excitement.
"I am still shaking, I can't believe I even got tickets," Ms Hamer said.
She will be travelling to the concert with three of her childhood friends, who don't often have the opportunity to spend time together since moving to different parts of the country.
"I'll be going with three of my best friends, so the four of us will be going," Ms Hamer said.
"We don't see each other very much since we left school, but we went to school together and we're all mad Taylor Swift fans.
"Just to go with three of my best friends, who all grew up listening to her, it's going to be surreal."
Ms Hamer, who is now 23 years old, was given her first Taylor Swift album when she was just ten years old, and it's been a 'love story' ever since.
And it's clear that her first Taylor Swift album has had an impact on her life, as her favourite song in Swift's impressive discography, is the lead single from her debut album.
"My favourite Taylor Swift song, would have to be, if I'm going way back, one of my favourite songs is Tim McGraw," Ms Hamer said.
Though Ms Hamer knows that the concert will be an 'enchanting' evening, and that she can 'breathe' easy knowing she has tickets for what may be 'the best day' of her life, she is hoping for the best for all other Swifties out there who are yet to make it through the queue.
"Good luck to everyone else that is trying to get tickets," she said.
