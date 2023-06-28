THE growth of the Bathurst Goldminers over the past few seasons has been among the best in the state - the numbers don't lie.
At the Bathurst Basketball United annual general meeting on Monday night the association celebrated being one of Basketball NSW's boom regions based on membership.
Goldminers closed out a successful season on a high by learning that their growth from 400 to 1,000 members over the past five years represents the biggest increase in regional NSW communities.
Over the past two years alone membership has increased by 35 per cent.
Board member Heather Latham said a lot of work has been put into getting the association into such a strong position.
"We believe there's exciting times ahead for Bathurst basketball ... as Basketball NSW has recognised Bathurst as the fastest growing association in the state," she said.
"The competition for the school kids is absolutely booming. There's lots of teams competing now and the stadium is abuzz, which is a credit to AJ [Andrew James], the stadium manager, and Iain Wood, who is the coaching co-ordinator.
"Iain is such an enthusiastic guy and a fantastic coach, and he's doing such a good job with the kids."
Brook McInnes was returned as the chairperson for the board at Monday's meeting.
The remainder of the BBU board for 2023-24 comprised of Latham, Damien Blattman, Melissa Sullivan and Nicole Roland.
"What we've been able to do as a board, since September last year, is formulate policies and procedures that will ensure we're in a sustainable and strong position moving forward," Latham said.
"That's all still a work in progress but we're really excited about that."
The association had a number of D League and state selections this year and recently hosted the under 12s girls age group at the John Martin Country Tournament to round out a big season.
Trials for next season's junior Goldminers sides are expected to be held some time in September.
Over the 2022-23 campaign Goldminers fielded nine teams across under 12s to 18s and had a squad entered in every Western Junior League competition, with the exception of the 18s girls.
A question that will always come out of a Bathurst basketball AGM is whether the city will be able to field a senior men's or women's side at some point in the near future.
Latham said it's too soon to determine whether that breakthrough is close.
"The questions were asked at the AGM whether we could field an under 23s team, for example, and we would love for that to happen but we'd need a bit of finance behind us to compete at that level," she said.
"It would be great to have competition for our Goldminers to move on to once they finish up playing in 18s. We unfortunately don't always have the numbers to compete, and you face a substantial penalty when you have to forfeit a game. All of that needs to be taken into consideration."
The board are currently putting out expressions of interest for the secretary role.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
