A father and his daughter had a lucky escape after the battery used to power a racing drone "exploded into flames."
Just after 4pm on June 24, a 40-year-old man had placed a Lithium battery on charge on a bench in the garage of his Provincial Place home.
Moments after leaving the garage, he heard a 'popping' sound and rushed back to find the battery had caught fire.
He escorted his daughter to safety and used an extinguisher and garden hose to suppress the fire until firefighters from Orange arrived on scene and doused the flames.
FRNSW Acting Deputy Commissioner - Field Operations, Trent Curtin, said the pair were fortunate they weren't seriously injured or killed.
"Lithium-Ion batteries, when faulty or damaged, can over-heat and have the potential to explode violently, resulting in fires that can reignite once extinguished and sometimes take days to burn," he said.
"Always stick to reputable battery brands, ensure they're compliant and don't mix and match components."
He added that people should not leave Lithium-Ion batteries constantly on charge and not to sleep or leave the home while they're charging.
"The use of these batteries is now common-place in every home, powering such items as toys, tools, vacuum cleaners and micro-mobility devices like e-bikes and e-scooters," Act. Dep. Commissioner Curtin said.
"We're averaging a Lithium-Ion fire once a week in NSW. I'm concerned someone's going to die if they don't heed the safety advice."
Emergency Services Minister, Jihad Dib, echoed the warnings.
He said that every home should be fitted with at least one working smoke alarm to help save lives in the event of a fire.
"We know during winter, when firefighters attend home fires, almost half do not have a smoke alarm in place or it's not in working order," he said.
"Lithium-Ion batteries are increasingly found in our homes and having fire alarms is important as they save lives when a fire occurs."
"Fire alarms are required by law, so it is important everyone has one installed and they are working correctly."
Residents are able to book an electrician to fit a smoke alarm for them or organise a safety visit by a firefighters who will inspect the home and fit an alarm free of charge.
To book a home safety visit: https://www.fire.nsw.gov.au/page.php?id=9316.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.