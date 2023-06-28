WINTER has certainly arrived in Bathurst, and with the Winter Festival just around the corner, it's good to see that mayor Robert Taylor is still in good spirits despite the inclement weather.
So far around 3000 tickets have sold for the festival, which will take place from July 1 to 16, with people travelling from all around the state.
People are expected to descend on the festival from Orange, Grenfell, Bowral, Western Sydney and Port Macquarie over the two week period, to take part in all of the activities that the festival has to offer.
Though the skies look dark and gloomy, Cr Taylor said the weather isn't hindering any of the processes for opening night.
"Not at all, we will still get the ice rink up and running. It needs a few more layers to freeze, but it will be ready to welcome everyone on Saturday morning," he said.
To properly prepare for the festival, the council events team spend six months planning the event, and nine days setting up all of the attractions around Bathurst, particularly the area in which the road is closed along Russell Street.
"It takes a full nine days to set up - the bump in period gets longer every year with more people attending and the festival getting bigger and better," Cr Taylor said.
"There's lots of construction, lots of moving parts, lots of suppliers who love to work with us and are super flexible with days and times."
Of these suppliers, Cr Taylor estimated that there would be hundreds of people who work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the event runs as smoothly as possible.
"It's a massive crew, I would say hundreds of people to put it together from everywhere across the country," he said.
Crews travel from Melbourne, Sydney and Queensland to transport a variety of goods which are utilised over the fortnight.
These goods include a multitude of rides and attractions, which are all being erected in the heart of Bathurst, ready for the opening night.
"It's looking excellent for opening day," Cr Taylor said.
"The ice rink is getting close to being completed, and the kaleidoscope is coming up, the Ferris Wheel is up and running."
Despite admitting to not having a great level of skill on the ice, Cr Taylor said he would still give skating a crack during the festival, and will be taking a trip on the Ferris Wheel.
"I will have a turn on the ice on Friday afternoon," he said.
"I'm not very good, so I will have one of the little penguins to guide me around, and I won't be doing anything flash, like backwards skating or anything like that, no way.
"I don't know about the Ferris Wheel, but I suppose the grandkids will con me into taking them on it."
