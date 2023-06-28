BATHURST Panthers have picked up their second victory of the 2023 Western League Tag season and have the opportunity to go back-to-back for the first time this year when they host the Wellington Cowgirls this Sunday.
Not only did the Panthers overcome hosts Blayney Bears for the second time this season, with a 24-10 success on Sunday, but they did so with no reserves available.
This Sunday presents as a golden chance for the Panthers to record another win when they go up against a Cowgirls side still hunting for their second victory of the year.
Panthers halfback Menzi White said the latest win over Blayney was hard earned.
"We'e doing really well, and we did a great job on the weekend with just 11 players. We had no bench so it was great to get the win," she said.
"We were all pretty buggered at the end of it but we were really proud of ourselves."
It was the first game back for all teams after a three week break.
Panthers will need to be on the lookout for a Wellington team coming into the game off their first win of the year, a 13-10 result against the Nyngan Tigers.
The Bathurst side will hope the game gives them a good foundation to work with, knowing that they've still got games against unbeaten St Pat's and Orange CYMS still to come.
"We've got a pretty tough draw, having to play St Pat's and Orange CYMS twice, and they're the top teams, but we're hoping to get a win over Wellington this weekend and go from there," White said.
"We're starting to get some momentum back. It's tough when you have two weeks off in a row. We're all getting back together at training and I think the vibes are going to be really good now."
Panthers still have plenty to play for going into the back end of the season.
The team currently sit on two points (with an ongoing dispute from their first win over the Bears taking two points off that total) with Cowra Magpies on five, Lithgow Workies on seven and Orange Hawks just ahead of them in fourth on eight points.
A win over the Cowgirls and potential restoration of their deducted points could bring them right into the mix for a top four push.
The game gets underway at Carrington Park this Sunday at 11.30am.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
