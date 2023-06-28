Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst Panthers league tag side get another win over Blayney Bears, prepare to take on Wellington

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 28 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Panthers have picked up their second victory of the 2023 Western League Tag season and have the opportunity to go back-to-back for the first time this year when they host the Wellington Cowgirls this Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.