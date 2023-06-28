THE loftier parts of the high country in the Bathurst region are a chance of snow this afternoon during another single-digit winter's day.
The Bureau of Meteorology's MetEye snow forecaster shows a chance of the white stuff south of Oberon from 11am on Thursday, June 29.
From 4pm, snow will be possible between Bathurst and Lithgow.
The bureau's forecast for the Central Tablelands is for a medium chance of showers in the south, a slight chance elsewhere and snow possible above 1100 metres.
If it eventuates, snow today would follow falls in and around Oberon and at Sunny Corner State Forest about a week-and-a-half ago.
There was also a dusting around Yetholme and Jenolan Caves early last month.
Bathurst is set to struggle to a top of just nine degrees today after Wednesday didn't manage to reach seven degrees.
Both temperatures are well below the long-term June average of 12 degrees.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.