ALLOWING staff to have a voice, to participate in decision making, promoting flexibility and a positive workplace culture are just a few of the reasons why Bell Conveyancing is now an award winner.
The Western NSW Business Awards took place on Saturday, June 24, from the Orange Ex-Services' Club, and it was there that owner of Bell Conveyancing Bathurst, Kristy Bell was named Employer of Choice (20 employees and under.)
The business was nominated for four awards overall, including Excellence in Small Business, Employee of the Year, and Outstanding Business Leader.
And according to Ms Bell, taking out the Employer of Choice Award was something that she could have never anticipated when opening the business in 2017.
"We won Employer of Choice, which is kind of ironic for me, because I started this business out without any intention of hiring staff or having staff, or going down that route," she said.
"I just wanted to be a conveyancer, run my own game, have that flexibility to just be myself and work for myself."
When, within the first few years, business grew beyond what Ms Bell could have imagined, she hired a team of staff, and had one objective in mind - to always ensure the comfort and safety of employees.
This has been done by developing a positive workplace culture, with the adoption of inclusive practices, the potential for staff development and training, and company flexibility.
"We sit down every Monday and we have a huddle and everybody gets to have a chat about ideas and suggestions, things that we can do moving forward, things that aren't working, and we take it all on board."
This is especially important, considering the majority of staff at Bell Conveyancing are working mothers.
"We're an all female team, and over half of the team are working mums. I started the business as a single mum at the time and .... so I can understand and create that flexibility for my staff who are also mums," she said.
"You don't just have the one job as a mum, you've got multiple jobs, so I can understand and put myself in their shoes and see from their perspective as to what they need."
One employer who is especially appreciative of the allowance of flexibility, is licensed conveyancer Amy Vickers, who is one of the working mothers on the team.
"Kristy is super flexible with all of my family arrangements, she is very kind and generous to all of her staff, she is very understanding and accommodating," she said.
"She lets me pick up my children from school and pick them up from the office, she allowed me to adjust my working hours to accommodate kids' commitments."
Overall, Ms Vickers said that Bell Conveyancing was an amazing place to work, and that she understands how lucky she is to have the opportunity to work for such an accomplished conveyancing firm.
Since winning the Western NSW Award, Bell Conveyancing now go onto compete in the state award competition later in the year.
