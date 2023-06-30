Western Advocate
Bell Conveyancing Bathurst named Employer of Choice at Western NSW Business Awards

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated June 30 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 1:00pm
ALLOWING staff to have a voice, to participate in decision making, promoting flexibility and a positive workplace culture are just a few of the reasons why Bell Conveyancing is now an award winner.

