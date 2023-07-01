MORE questions than answers were unearthed at a recent public meeting in Orange about the environmental dangers of gold and lead mining in the Central West.
A packed house at the meeting, which was organised by Central West Environment Council (CWEC), heard from a member of each of three community groups concerned about an existing or recently-approved mine.
Cadia (owned by Newcrest) is under investigation by the Environment Protection Authority over heavy metals in the air and water near the mine.
The McPhillamys gold mine (owned by Regis) at Kings Plains and Bowdens' predominantly lead mine near Mudgee (Silver Mines Ltd) have both been recently approved by the state government.
Belubula Headwaters Protection Group (BHPG) representative Daniel Sutton said that he believed risky environmental decisions were approved too easily by desktop modelling and glossed over, ignoring public health issues and the health of the Belubula River.
Janet Walk from the Mudgee Region Action Group said members of her community decided that "nobody is coming to save us, it is going to be up to us".
She said her community was just nine kilometres from the site of the open cut mine, and added that there is no safe level of lead exposure.
A strong local group has formed, with actions including signs against the Bowdens mine on gates, "tractorcades" at the start of harvest festival, and large public rallies.
Sue Higginson, Greens MLC with 20 years' experience with the Environmental Defenders Office, said the EPA should have been able to shut down Cadia as soon as the recent health threat of heavy metals in the air and water came to light.
She questioned whether the Environment Protection Authority and other government agencies had the appropriate tools and levers to protect residents' health.
In an announcement on the day, CWEC outlined eight demands, including that the decisions on the McPhillamys and Bowdens mines be revoked, a reinstatement of appeal rights, an inquiry into the IPC procedures, more oversight on government agencies to enforce tangible actions, and more balance between "economic" vs other interests.
At the end of the meeting I was left wondering if the development application process is unfairly geared towards the mining sector.
What is clear is that many people living close to existing or proposed mines are worried for their own health and environment.
