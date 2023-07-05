Western Advocate
New partnership with Veritas House to help homeless people find paid employment

Updated July 5 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 1:00pm
ALMOST 200 young people experiencing homelessness will benefit from a new partnership that will help find employment opportunities.

