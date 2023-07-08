Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Paiten Francis Wise in Bathurst Court for driving disqualified

By Court Reporter
Updated July 9 2023 - 9:51am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Courthouse, where Paiten Francis Wise was sentenced in her absence on June 26, 2023. Picture by James Arrow
Bathurst Courthouse, where Paiten Francis Wise was sentenced in her absence on June 26, 2023. Picture by James Arrow

A TRIP around the corner to pick friends up from a pub has proved costly for a 28-year-old woman, who was busted behind the wheel without a valid licence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.