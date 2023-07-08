A TRIP around the corner to pick friends up from a pub has proved costly for a 28-year-old woman, who was busted behind the wheel without a valid licence.
Paiten Francis Wise of Durham Street, Bathurst was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on June 26, 2023 of driving while disqualified.
Police said they saw a white Nissan Tiida heading along Piper Street in Bathurst about 12.20am on May 27, 2023 when they signalled it to stop, court documents said.
As they walked up to the vehicle, police saw Wise in the driver's seat with three male passengers.
Wise was asked for her licence before she said she was suspended.
She also told police she was picking the men up from a nearby pub and was on her way to drop them home.
The court heard Wise gave ID details to police, which were used in the RMS system to check the status of her licence.
Police discovered Wise's P1 licence had been disqualified for one year as a result of proceedings at Lithgow Local Court on June 16, 2022.
While reading court documents aloud in court, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted Wise had three matters of driving unlicensed and three suspended licence charges.
She was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for a further 12 months.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.