ELEVEN of Bathurst Swim Club's top competitors are looking to make waves at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre for the NSW Short Course Country Championships from Friday through to Sunday.
The team of Bryce Bollinger, Molly Cassel, Natalie and Madalene Groves, Caitlyn Harisson, Harrison Jenkins, Lyndall and Charlie Peychers, Chelsea Rossler, Brooklyn Whalan and Jacob Wilson give the club strong representation in the 25 metre pool this year.
The short course champs are a test for how well swimmers have handled the winter cold and kept their training up through the middle of the year.
There's also the opportunity to qualify for state age and open events later in the season.
In total Bathurst has 51 individual events on the program, while Whalan, Harisson, Charlie Peychers and Natalie Groves will also contest the 9-12 years 4x50m medley relay.
Bathurst Swim Club publicity manager Deanne Wade said the team are motivated to give it everything they've got over the three days.
"It's great that we've got such a large number heading over to the Country Championships, and there's over 50 events that they're swimming in," she said.
"We head into our state events after this, so the big push from everybody at these championships will be to try and earn those state times. Some of them may even potentially be looking at state open times."
Wilson has the busiest program of the Bathurst crew with 11 swims to his name, and he's the only swimmer taking on all four strokes (along with a pair of medley events).
Along with her relay swim Whalan has eight individual races to look forward to over the course of the event.
Natalie Groves (seven) and Lyndall Peychers (six) will also have their fitness tested with a solid program of swims.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.