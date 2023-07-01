2MCE volunteers Donald Alexander, Chris Bacon, Peter Horwood, Alan Taylor and Sharon Williams recently attended an on-air presentation workshop with Martin Corben from the Community Media Training Organisation (CMTO).
This workshop developed our broadcasters' skills including vocal warm-ups, presentation styles and reviewing their own performance.
Volunteering at 2MCE offers you the opportunity to learn new skills or refine your knowledge all while contributing to broadcasting for the community and being part of vibrant local media in the Central West.
Thank you to the CMTO for providing this training opportunity.
FRIDAY mornings on 2MCE feature over an hour of talk and documentary programming.
Fortnightly at 10.30am, you can hear Senior Citizens Update, bringing you news, information and interviews about issues and support available to senior citizens across the Central West.
This is followed by Pillars of Bathurst, where host Brett Van Heekeren and historian the late Dr Robin McLachlan talk about the contributions and achievements of people memorialised on the Bathurst Pillars near the Ohkuma Japanese Garden.
This alternates with Dads on the Air, a fascinating insight into shifting attitudes towards fatherhood on the community radio network.
At 11am, hear fresh and thought-provoking documentaries from The BBC World Service with The Documentary.
This is followed at 11.30am by All The Best, a series of short form documentaries, personal narratives and creative audio from across Australia.
Visit 2mce.org for an up-to-date program guide.
2MCE's Community Drive team will be presenting an outside broadcast at the Charles Sturt University Brew and Bite at the Bathurst Winter Festival on Friday, July 7 from 4pm to 7pm.
We look forward to meeting you as we celebrate winter and soak up the atmosphere of one of the Winter Festival's favourite events.
