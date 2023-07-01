Western Advocate
Training gains will help our volunteers behind the microphone | Tuned In

By Rebecca Wotzko
July 1 2023 - 11:00am
Sharon Williams, Donald Alexander, Alan Taylor and Peter Horwood with Community Media Training Organisations Martin Corben.
2MCE volunteers Donald Alexander, Chris Bacon, Peter Horwood, Alan Taylor and Sharon Williams recently attended an on-air presentation workshop with Martin Corben from the Community Media Training Organisation (CMTO).

