Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst's Grant and Chezzi Denyer are in The Amazing Race Australia

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
July 4 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT IS said building a house and having children are two of the biggest tests for a couple, but what about a race around the world?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.