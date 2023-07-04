IT IS said building a house and having children are two of the biggest tests for a couple, but what about a race around the world?
The stakes are high for Bathurst celebrity couple Grant and Chezzi Denyer, who are competing in this year's contest of The Amazing Race Australia.
The couple will be vying for a $100,000 prize, which they will donate to Lifeline Central West if successful.
"We worked with [Lifeline Central West] a number of years ago when drought overtook our area," Mrs Denyer said.
"We have recently had mice plagues on farms around where we live, we have had floods. There are a lot of villages and towns in our area that have been decimated, and Lifeline has been out there on the ground helping out in lots of different ways."
Not only will the couple be competing for a good charity, The Amazing Race Australia will give them a chance to explore new places around the world.
And also enjoy some child-free time together.
But it won't be quite as relaxing as a couple's retreat in the Maldives.
"Calamity and chaos" is what viewers can expect, according to Mrs Denyer.
"We don't cooperate that well together," Mr Denyer added.
"Chezzi is the boss. She is the leader, but I am the one with the sense of direction.
"So I will know where we are going, but she just won't listen or believe me."
While stepping out of their comfort zones, both Mr and Mrs Denyer are excited for the unknown adventures that lie ahead of them.
Mrs Denyer also said that she's using the experience as an opportunity to show her children that, while it can be daunting taking on a challenge, being brave is an important part of life.
"[I'm looking forward to] being completely out of my comfort zone, so that when the girls watch TV they see their mum kick butt," she said.
"Be brave, that is what we want to teach them."
The Denyers will take on 10 other Australian celebrities and their loved ones when the show premiers later in the year.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.