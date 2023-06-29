MUCH has changed over the past five decades for Charles Sturt University's rugby league club which celebrates its 50th anniversary this weekend, but one quality has been a constant over that time.
Friendship.
The club, known affectionately as the Mungoes, has created countless enduring friendships over its proud history and many of these will be on display on Saturday afternoon for the Old Boys' Round at Diggings Oval and later at the official function at Panthers.
Players from a succession of eras, from different competitions, playing under different rules, in different jerseys, even for a different organisation (first Mitchell College then CSU) will return to Bathurst to cheer home the Mungoes and Mungals in their home round clash against Peak Hill.
A university sports club, particularly in a regional area, faces challenges that regular clubs don't experience.
For a start, university holidays are a nightmare when many players return home to family and part-time jobs and it is often hard to scrape together enough players to field a team.
Secondly, students come and go constantly, completing their courses and moving from Bathurst to pursue careers.
There are few long-term players and university clubs constantly have to recruit new players and reinvent themselves.
This revolving door of personnel has made it difficult to compile a chronological history of the past 50 years; simply, no-one has kept the records.
However, some things are beyond dispute.
The club was founded in 1974 by maths lecturer Col Billington, a kind and generous man who passed away a few years ago.
The club has played in at least five different competitions: Group 10 second division, the University Cup, the Tertiary Cup, the New Era Cup and currently the Woodbridge Cup.
The Mungals, the female version of the Mungoes, kicked off in 2015 with the first of at least five successive premierships.
The Mungoes have won at least seven premierships and been runners-up seven times according to an original Old Boy, Ron Thomas, for whom piecing together the club's first history has become a labour of love.
Brad Rushby played for the club from 2015 until 2018 and has remained involved from afar ever since.
"For me, the club was almost family," he said.
Like so many students he moved to this cold, country town to study. He knew few, if any, people when he arrived but quickly bonded with teammates when he started playing rugby league.
Stephen Thompson, a try-scoring freak who played from 1978 to 1980, never misses Old Boys' weekend.
"Whenever we get together, it's like nothing has changed," he said. "We were a really tight group. It's a shame so many of us lost contact for several decades but Old Boys has brought us back together and it's like nothing has changed."
Speedy winger William Eyles, from the original Mungoes of 1974, shares a similar story of enduring friendships.
"We were a bunch of skinny buggers but were full of enthusiasm. I remember a great bunch of blokes. We spread far and wide after college but whenever we meet up it's like old times again."
Those original Mungoes might have been "skinny buggers" but they nearly gave the club a perfect start by winning the competition, losing in a semi-final.
They quickly made amends in 1975 with an undefeated premiership victory. Incredibly, that team scored 452 points and only conceded 92 all year.
But Group 10 second division was a brutal competition where tough, battle-hardened veterans of the game had more interest in belting fresh-faced students than trying to match their speed and skills.
This eventually wore thin with coach Col Billington and he moved the club into the University Cup, a high quality competition where footy skills were valued more than fighting.
Players such as future Kangaroos, Des Hasler, Ross Conlon, John Muggleton and even future NRL chief executive officer Neil Whittaker played for opposition teams.
Life member Mike O'Neill took over from Billington as coach about 1981 but the club lost numbers in the mid-80s.
"Then one of the players, Mark Stephens, went to Col and asked if he would help re-start the club," O'Neill said.
And so for a second time, Billington got the club going, this time in the renamed Tertiary Cup.
From this point forward the Mungoes have become an increasingly progressive and professional organisation, embracing social media communications, securing local sponsorships and respecting those that came before them, culminating in the growth of the annual Old Boys' celebrations.
The anecdotes are endless but perhaps the final quote should go to one of the brilliant Mungals, Lily Walsh, who played from 2019 to 2022: "The Mungoes is more than a football club; it's a community which allows you to create friends for life and create life-lasting memories."
