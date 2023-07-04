Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.
People living with disability are met with more challenges than most, with simple activities such as shopping or meeting up with friends sometimes proving the most difficult.
Imagine if you couldn't fit through the door of your favourite shop due to your wheelchair being too wide or if the hustle and bustle of a cafe with loud noises and lots of people talking was too overwhelming for you.
This is the reality for many people living with disabilities every day in our community.
It is those everyday activities that make our lives fulfilling and enjoyable and give purpose and meaning when we can go where we choose and do the things we love with people with whom we connect.
A team of dedicated support workers from Glenray have started the Community Coffee Club, an inclusive group aiming to provide connection, enjoyment and an opportunity to build friendships for all abilities in the community.
The group meets every Tuesday at 10.30am at Bathurst Library. You can bring a cuppa and have a chat in a friendly, low sensory environment.
There is no formal support provided but support workers are welcome to join, along with the people they support.
Research has shown that participation in the community is important to build a sense of belonging, deepen relationships with friends and family, reduce isolation, build confidence and a sense of safety, as well as increase opportunities for further engagement in the community through work and study.
"We hope to provide an inclusive space for adults living with disabilities to make friends, build confidence and increase the connection they feel within the community," group founder Lucinda Berendt of Glenray said.
"When talking to some people, the biggest thing they were missing was a place they could go and meet up with friends and feel comfortable. Hopefully this group gives them the opportunity."
If you or someone you know would like to be part of the new Community Coffee Club, come along on Tuesday at 10.30am at Bathurst Library.
For more information or any questions, call 6331 2388 or email info@glenray.com.au.
