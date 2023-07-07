A MAN who thought he could make a "sneaky" trip from town to town without a licence narrowly escaped prison time, after a magistrate questioned his intelligence.
Celestino Fong, 45, of Brennan Crescent, Oberon was placed on an intensive correction order (ICO) for 12 months after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on June 26, 2023 to having drugs and driving while disqualified.
Police were doing patrols of the Kelso area about 11.30pm on March 8, 2023 when they saw a white Holden Commodore travelling along Sydney Road, court papers said.
The vehicle - driven by Fong - turned onto Littlebourne Street shortly before police caught up with the car on O'Connell Road.
After they stopped the vehicle, officer's approached the driver's side door and saw Fong behind the wheel.
Fong had a brief look in the centre console for his license before he told police it wasn't "on him".
Police did checks in the RMS database, which showed his licence had been disqualified.
The court heard Fong told police he knew he was disqualified but thought he could "sneak" from Oberon to Bathurst without getting caught.
On a separate occasion, police were called to a subdivision block at the end of Springfield Street in Oberon about 8am on July 1, 2022 following reports a dark grey Nissan Patrol was bogged.
Police went and saw the vehicle stuck nose first in a drainage ditch with Fong slumped over the steering wheel.
Once he woke, police discovered Fong had slept overnight in the car with a headlamp on his head.
Paramedics arrived to help with Fong, who made a conscious effort - according to police - to keep his hand inside of his jacket as if to hide something.
Due to Fong's illusive behaviour, police made the decision to search his vehicle.
After a brief conversation, Fong was asked to take his jacket off.
Once handed over by Fong, police searched the item and found a small plastic resealable bag inside one of the pockets with a crystal substance, believed to be 'ice'.
Fong was taken to Oberon Police Station, where the drugs were weighed and found to be 0.6 grams.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis began Fong's sentence with a question of his intelligence, given he had numerous charges of the same nature on his driving record.
"He doesn't look as if he's not intelligent, but his behaviour points to his brain not being engaged. He's looking at jail," Ms Ellis said.
"He's already done time for serious driving charges, I would've thought he would know driving matters are taken seriously.
"He's effectively driving himself to prison."
Fong's solicitor Matthew Allen told the court that while "he's someone who needs to stop doing what he's doing", he perhaps doesn't grasp the severity of the situation.
It was also mentioned by Mr Allen that Fong sends a large portion of his paycheck as a dispatch and forklift driver to family in Fiji.
"He knows what he's doing is the wrong thing, but perhaps he doesn't recognise the gravity," Mr Allen said.
As part of Fong's ICO, he must complete the Traffic Offenders Program.
Fong was also disqualified from driving for six months and fined $400.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.