It was all about tartan and tradition at Abercrombie House on one particularly chilly evening, with special guests and performances bringing the historic building to life.
Dozens flocked to Abercrombie House on June 24, 2023 to join in the site's midwinter Scottish night and Ceilidh, with an authentic Scottish supper.
Performances from the Parramatta Caledonian Pipe Band, a bout of Scottish Highland dancing and songs and poems from Robert Burns were among the entertainment.
The event is one of the many held at the building, with lots left on the program for the second half of the year.
