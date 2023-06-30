PLAYERS past and present will be at Diggings Oval on Saturday, to celebrate 50 years of one of Bathurst's oldest rugby league clubs.
Originally founded as Mitchell College by Col Billington in 1974, CSU Mungoes is celebrating its 50th season in 2023.
Ex-players, coaches and fans have been invited to attend the club's men and league tag double-header against Peak Hill Roosters, before further celebrations at Panthers Bathurst Leagues Club later in the evening.
Mungoes old boy Kevin Arrow has fond memories of the club he played for in the 1970s and he said Saturday will be a great opportunity to reminisce with his ex-teammates.
"We played University Cup, which was a Sydney-based competition," he said.
"We really value the reunion dimension of what's happening, but the welcome the club has given us over seven to eight years has been fantastic.
"We did not expect the warm welcome that we have received every year from the club."
Arrow said he's pleased to still see the club going strong after half a century of existence.
"I think you have to appreciate that a university club is not like a city like St Pat's or Charlestons, because a university club is going to lose all their players over a four-year period because they'll transition in and out of uni," he said.
"You're dependent of other guys coming in, unlike a town-based club that you might have guys that play for 10 years."
"To be able to sustain that for 50 years is pretty special."
Arrow said some of his best Mungoes (known as Mitchell when he played) memories were he played some of the big universities like University of Sydney, University of NSW and Macquarie University."
When Mitchell College was first founded, it originally played in the Group 10 Second Division in 1974, with that competition eventually renamed to the Mid West Cup.
The Mid West Cup ultimately folded at the end of the 2021 season when CSU, alongside the two other surviving clubs Oberon Tigers and Orange United Warriors, moved to the Woodbridge Cup.
In 1978, the club moved to the University Cup competition, before returning to the Mid West Cup in early 2010s.
Current CSU president Ray Sargent believes Saturday will be a special day for the club.
"Having those guys coming back is a real credit to what this club is and what it will be forever, in my mind anyway," he said.
"Being president has given me a really good opportunity to connect with all these older players and members and seeing them all come back this year for the events will be something pretty special."
Sargent said he's expecting a big crowd on the Diggings Oval hill on Saturday.
"We're expecting a huge one," he said.
"So far we've sold a fair few tickets and a lot of people, from word of mouth, have said they're pretty keen.
"I'm pretty sure it's going to be massive, so the hill's looking pretty full at the moment."
The day gets underway with the league tag at 1.40pm, before the men's game at 3pm.
After the game, the crowd will head to the Panthers club, where the club's special one-off jerseys, which pay homage to the original Mungoes shirts, will be auctioned off.
