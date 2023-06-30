THEY both sit fourth in their respective conferences and need as many points as they can to hold the chasing teams at bay.
There's a lot for Bathurst Panthers and Wellington Cowboys to play for when they meet in this Sunday's Peter McDonald Premiership game at Carrington Park.
It's a contest that might not have drawn a tonne of interest had it taken place in 2022 but with a resurgent Cowboys side this year gunning for a finals campaign there's lots of intrigue around this game.
Panthers player-coach Jake Betts said the Cowboys have been a team worth keeping a close eye on.
"They've had a strong start to the season and they're travelling along pretty well. 'Justo' [Justin Toomey-White] has got them firing so we're expecting a strong game," he said.
"I've watched a bit of video, and they've got a lot of strike power across the park, particularly along the edges. They look pretty handy there so we'll have to be good in that regard.
"Like last week I just want to focus on our own game and let that take care of itself."
Panthers come into the clash of a confidence building win over the Forbes Magpies that has put them right back into the mix for a top two finish on the Group 10 ladder.
Meanwhile the Cowboys are looking to get back on track after a loss to the Orange Hawks last round.
"We don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves because we believe there's a lot of improvement left in us after that game on the weekend," Betts said.
"We want to keep building on areas and keep improving. It's starting to come together for us, and we've picked up a few boys recently. Those two weeks off helped us with a couple of niggling injuries as well."
There's no looking past the celebrity factor in the game.
Many eyes will be on former Australia and New South Wales representative Blake Ferguson in the Wellington centres as he plays in Bathurst for the first time.
Ferguson, who most recently played in the NRL with the Parramatta Eels in 2021, is sure to give the Panthers a test as his side fights to stay in touch with Group 11's heavyweights.
"It's a great opportunity for our guys out there to test themselves against one of the best in the competition," Betts said.
"Obviously he's a class player, so our guys will grab that challenge with both hands."
Panthers bring in an unchanged team from the one that conquered Forbes a week ago.
Kick-off at Carrington Park is 2pm.
