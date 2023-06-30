Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Souths and City go head-to-head in vital clash for ladder position

June 30 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Souths' Sarah Watterson will be hoping for success against local rivals Bathurst City on Saturday.
Souths' Sarah Watterson will be hoping for success against local rivals Bathurst City on Saturday.

SOUTHS have bolstered their women's premier league squad for this weekend in what will prove to be a vital round for the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.