SOUTHS have bolstered their women's premier league squad for this weekend in what will prove to be a vital round for the club.
They play Bathurst City on Saturday, and it's a critical match for both teams, who want to keep in touch with the top four as the season moves towards semi-finals.
Souths are placed sixth on the ladder and Bathurst City are fifth.
Jess Watterson, a proven goal-scorer for Souths and a key asset in defence, said while the team will be without captain Sophie Macauley, they have been strengthened by the return of Charlize Fitzpatrick and Sam Brown, who are back playing while on university holidays.
Watterson said the team, who had a 4-1 loss against CYMS last week, are coming into the game prepared and ready for the challenge.
"I think we're pretty even [with Bathurst City]. And I think we're going to go really well," she said.
"Everyone has been getting to training, we've changed our attitude and we've been really positive and getting on really well as a group.
"I think that will transfer to the hockey field."
Watterson said last week's 4-1 loss against CYMS wasn't a reflection of the game.
"Unfortunately, we had a couple of little slips, which CYMS capitalised on, so we have to try and minimise those," she said.
As for the message to the team? Keep it simple and play the full 60 minutes.
In addition to the return of Fitzpatrick and Brown, Watterson said Emma White will also be a key player in the game.
"She's playing an inner and just got selected in the NSW Country Team," she said.
"I think she's playing really good hockey."
She said the players are hungry for the win.
"Look, we pretty much have to win every week from now on to make the semis, but I think we are ready for the challenge," she said.
Bathurst City coach Melissa Bestwick said that, like Souths, her team will be close to full strength.
"We've got a couple of injuries; Tayla Grabham is out, but other than that we're pretty good. We lose Tay in defence, which is a loss to us, but we have players stepping up obviously who can cover that role."
She said the players are going into the weekend after a solid performance against St Pat's last weekend.
"I'm happy to see us continue to implement what we have been working on the last few weeks," Bestwick said.
"We have changed a few ways of play and they are starting to come to fruition. I'm quite happy with the way the team are gelling and performing on the field. We are looking forward to another strong game."
And while City beat Souths in their first clash, Bestwick said they are not a side to be underestimated.
"I think we are quite even; we beat them in the first round, but you can never be too complacent with that side," she said.
"I think generally where we both sit we are quite on par with one another. Both sides can grind out good, solid hockey, so we're looking forward to the game on the weekend."
And like Souths, Bestwick said her team wants the win.
"Whilst we don't like to put a great emphasis on where we are sitting on the scoreboard, obviously we are playing Souths and then every team in the last few weeks is above us, so definitely stringing some wins together is something that is at the back of my mind," she said.
"And whilst I don't pressure the girls too much, they are aware that a couple of wins can have us definitely within the top four at the end of August, so it's definitely something we are striving towards and hoping can come to fruition."
Souths women play Bathurst City at the Cooke Hockey Complex at 12.20pm on Saturday.
In other premier league matches, St Pat's men, who are undefeated in the competition so far, play Lithgow Storm at 1.50pm.
