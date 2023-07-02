BATHURST RSL Club went on a maintenance blitz in the past year on properties it owns in Russell Street, according to the report to its 2023 annual general meeting.
CEO Peter Sargent's report also says Bathurst RSL is hopeful of some developments in the coming year in the long-running plan for a multi-storey car park in George Street.
His report to last year's AGM covered a period of great disruption for the club in which he said it had effectively been closed for "about 20 weeks of the preceding 18 months".
His report this year, though, looks back on a very different 12 months.
Mr Sargent says Bathurst RSL Club has completed "significant renovations" to the men's bathroom facilities and the aerobics and group fitness floor areas in the Cityfit building, which the club reacquired in 2018 after being forced to sell it in the 1980s due to financial difficulties.
"We have also undertaken important remedial and cosmetic works on our properties at 241 Russell Street and the house on the corner of Russell and Rankin Streets," Mr Sargent writes in his report.
"Improvements on these properties include roofing, guttering, painting and decorating, as well as addressing some ongoing structural issues."
Mr Sargent told the Western Advocate in 2018, not long after the reacquisition of the Cityfit building, that an expansion of the club towards Russell Street remained the long-term plan.
He said it was well-known that the club owns properties on Russell Street and "that's the logical place for us to spread our wings" in the future.
"We have held and maintained those properties for that purpose - for strategic expansion," he said at the time.
Mr Sargent's report to this year's annual general meeting says the club "continues to work with Bathurst Regional Council and the developer of the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre, with the aim of significantly increasing the amount of parking in the Council-owned George Street Car Park".
"We maintain the view that securing more parking for our members and our community generally within the Bathurst CBD is key to ensuring the ongoing viability and continued growth of the Club," he writes.
"We hope to see this plan develop further in the 2023/24 year."
The Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre proposal had a recent victory when Bathurst Regional Council resolved to adopt a site-specific amendment to the Local Environment Plan (LEP) that will allow for a building of the proposed height and floor space ratio, provided it is an integrated medical centre.
A development application for the project - which will be state significant and therefore won't be decided on by council - is expected in coming months.
Mr Sargent's report to this year's annual general meeting says the club has "been affected by the rapid and significant increases in inflation driving up our cost of goods and making it more challenging to provide value".
He writes that it is clear that the demand for live entertainment has reduced significantly post-COVID and "although the frequency of our live entertainment has reduced, as we move into this year, we are booking events focusing more on particular demographics at times when we feel we can maximise attendance and participation".
"We will also continue to aim to provide popular entertainment across our very broad demographic mix," he writes.
Mr Sargent's report also outlines a "long-planned renovation" of the lounge bar/cafe area.
"This project has been on the drawing board for some time, but multiple challenges, including availability of materials and trades, as well as uncertain trading conditions, has resulted in delays," he writes.
The renovation of the lounge bar/cafe area is due to start in late July.
