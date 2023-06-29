Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Police
Watch

Bail denied for man allegedly behind Orange's June 29 carjackings

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated June 30 2023 - 9:03am, first published 8:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bailed was refused for the 25-year-old man allegedly behind Orange's wild string of car thefts on Thursday, June 29. Police say the man has never held a driver's licence

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.