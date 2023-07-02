Western Advocate
Home/Community/History
Our History

Wire walker Mr Henning, Mr Burton's Circus and Mr Austin's Bullion Office | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
July 2 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meet wiry Mr Henning: give him enough rope ... and he'd walk it
Meet wiry Mr Henning: give him enough rope ... and he'd walk it

VISITING circuses were a welcome sight in Bathurst from the 1850s, when they first visited the prospectors and miners at Sofala.

In those early days, performers travelled in wagons or carts and the elephants walked all the way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.