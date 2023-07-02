Meet wiry Mr Henning: give him enough rope ... and he'd walk it

In those early days, performers travelled in wagons or carts and the elephants walked all the way.
Numerous horses went with the circus, not only to perform but to pull the carts and wagons. The smaller zoo animals were in cages pulled by a horse or two.
Our photo this week shows Mr Henning, a wire walker from a visiting circus, posing for Bathurst photographer Mr Gregory. He is holding his tightrope (on which he walked) and wearing his colourful costume and tights.
He is also wearing his special tightrope walker's leather-soled slippers, which were quite thin and flexible.
They were full-length suede or leather sole to protect his feet from abrasions and bruises, while still permitting his foot to curve around the tight wire.
Mr Henning's tightrope walking was also known as funambulism: the skill of walking along a tight, thin wire or rope.
This occupation has long been a circus tradition in many countries.
Tightrope walkers had to retain their balance while walking along a highly tensioned wire between two points on the framework of the circus tent.
Some walkers used a stabilising tool, such as a balancing pole, as well as their body to maintain balance.
The selection of one's tightwalking rope was essential. If not specially manufactured, it could be disastrous.
Tightrope walkers would have their rope manufactured out of steel for the core and the outer layer was arranged in the opposite direction, thus allowing the twisting of the outer layers balancing each other out.
A report in the Bathurst Free Press And Mining Journal in late September 1851 told Bathurst residents that there was the object of greatest interest in the town and it wasn't Mr Burton's Circus, but next to it in Mr Austin's Bullion Office.
It appeared that a number of spectators were daily attracted around the window to gaze upon the plateful of sovereigns, the heaps of gold from the various diggings with the relief of the golden portraits of Queen Victoria.
Accompanying that announcement was a report on Mr Burton's Circus on Tuesday evening, September 24, 1851.
It was reported that Mr Burton's equestrian exhibition was seasoned by the introduction of a few novelties, the principal of which was the performance, by the "Young Australian", of an act of horsemanship entitled "The Wild Indian of the Red Desert", which commanded thunders of applause.
It was reported that the "Little Nugget" continues as great a favourite as ever, to which the good-tempered expression of his countenance contributes not less than his expert horsemanship and general alacrity.
Mr Jones' boy, "Master Bird", continues to take tremendous strides round the ring in chase of Mr Clown, gets drunk nightly out of an empty bottle, and, as often becoming overpowered with ideal alcohol, tumbles systematically to the ground, amidst great shouts of laughter.
The bare-backed performance by Mr Jones and the Young Australian upon a spirited steed at full gallop, during some portion of which they stand perpendicularly without any support, are certainly very clever feats, the newspaper reported.
Mr Burton's company, the paper understood, would shortly be strengthened by the arrival of Mrs Burton, and some of the first Sydney equestrians, when a great variety of novelties would be introduced to the Bathurst public.
At the same time there was another circus in the course of erection in the back premises of the Railway Inn.
The proprietor, Mr Jones, concluded his engagement with Mr Burton at the end of the week, with the purpose of commencing a series of entertainments so soon as he could complete the necessary arrangements.
A wonderful change has come over our social condition, the newsman reported.
