A MAN who punched two strangers before turning on bar staff and police has told the court he is a new person after completing an early referral program.
Troy Anthony Hodges, 48, of Swanbrooke Street, Windradyne, was in Bathurst Local Court on June 28, 2023 to be sentenced for:
Police documents before the court said two men were standing outside a hotel on William Street in Bathurst at about 2.15am on January 8, 2023 when Hodges walked up and tried to get into the pub.
After being told the premises was closed, Hodges punched each of the men in the face before bar staff ran outside and broke up the fight.
The two men were pulled inside while Hodges - who was banging on windows and yelling - was locked out and told to leave.
Police arrived at about 2.30am and said they saw bar staff standing at the entrance to the pub as Hodges walked towards them with clenched fists.
Hodges was grabbed by police, but he resisted and continued to pursue the staff, according to the police documents.
He was then pushed into the side of a vehicle and told he was under arrest.
"Who are you?" Hodges asked, according to the police documents. He was told they were the police.
At one point, Hodges kicked officers as he was dragged to the police vehicle.
Eventually, he was taken to Bathurst Police Station and charged.
Police documents said the entire incident was captured on CCTV footage.
After completing the MERIT (Magistrates' Early Referral Into Treatment) program, a self-represented Hodges - who pleaded guilty to the charges on an earlier occasion - told the court he has approached life with a new perspective.
"There were a couple of light bulb moments [during MERIT]. There was stuff I didn't even realise was happening until then," he said.
Hodges - who said he hasn't had alcohol since January - then explained the circumstances surrounding the incident, saying he "didn't intend to get in trouble".
"Back then I was under a lot of stress ... I was looking for a house and I didn't think we would find one. I thought we were going to be homeless," he said.
"Most times I'm fine [with alcohol] but other times, the lid comes off."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis told Hodges she considered sending him to prison, but with "a lot of positives" now in his life, she sought an alternative.
"You were just being a handful ... but I have some confidence you will stay out of trouble," Ms Ellis said.
Hodges was placed on a community correction order for two years, with the condition he has no alcohol for nine months.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
