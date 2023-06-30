Get ready, the Bathurst Winter Festival is here

AFTER weeks of anticipation, the Bathurst Winter Festival is finally here.
A small group of the community were able to test out the ice rink, Ferris wheel and kaleidoscope on Friday morning, before the festival officially launches on Saturday.
It's the culmination of months of planning, with over 10,000 expected to attend the event, which will be held across July 1-16.
Bathurst Regional Council events manager Hannah Welsh said ticket sales have been strong, with over 5000 sold, with around half from outside of Bathurst.
"We expect to see a huge influx in ticket sales on Saturday, when people come down to book and make their school holiday plans.
"Ticket sales are actually on par, if not a little bit further ahead compared to this time last year.
"This is a great indication that lots of people are coming and lots of travellers are coming from out of the region to Bathurst for the school holidays."
Ms Welsh said the ice rink will remain at the same dimension as last year, but the layout has been changed up.
"We can fit about 150 to 180 people on it and we have flipped it this year," she said.
"We just played around with the design of the park to make it more user friendly and it looks really good in the new position."
The kaleidoscope, which is a new feature this year, is from the same creators of the house of mirrors from 2018.
Unfortunately the carousel isn't making a return in 2023.
"We just wanted to keep changing things up and with the space that we have in Kings Parade, we really only had space for the ice rink and two other attractions," Ms Welsh said.
"The Ferris wheel is always the most popular, so we've maintained that and then the carousel often swaps out with something like the house of mirrors or the kaleidoscope, just to keep it new."
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said a packed program of activities will take place over the entire weekend as the Winter Festival gets underway.
"The Winter Playground will open at 9am Saturday with ice skating sessions on the McDonald's Bathurst Ice Rink and the ferris wheel will start turning at the same time. The kaleidoscope will be open from 11am," he said.
"There are plenty of activities planned for the opening, which starts at 4pm. So plan your weekend and make sure you take in all that's on offer as part of the festival."
The illuminations are on every night of the festival from sundown to 10pm.
Check them out at Bathurst Court House, All Saints Anglican Cathedral, 179 George Street, The Fernery in Machattie Park, Asteroids, the multi-player game in Court House Lane, Ribbon Gang Lane, Bathurst Regional Art Gallery, the old TAFE building in William Street and Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
Ice Age will be screening at Walshaw Hall in Church Street. The session will run from 1pm for a 1.45pm move start and conclude at around 4pm. Tickets are $10 per person and include entry to the movie, a sausage sizzle and a drink. All ticket process from the event will go towards Veritas House.
Skate and Date night is on Sunday night with skating sessions at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm.
For more information on the Bathurst Winter Festival visit https://www.bathurstwinterfestival.com.au/Home.
