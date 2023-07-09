A MAN who was caught driving with two types of drugs in his system has been taken off the road for six months.
Jason James Farrell, 27, of Peacock Street, Eglinton pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on June 28, 2023 of driving with illicit drugs in his blood.
Police were doing patrols about 7.20pm on January 19, 2023 when they saw a gold Holden Commodore heading west along Sydney Road in Bathurst, court documents said.
After stopping the car on Havannah Street, police approached the vehicle and saw Farrell in the driver's seat.
Farrell was subject to a roadside oral drug fluid test, which came back positive to methamphetamine.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive result for meth as well as cannabis.
The court heard his oral drug fluid sample was sent for forensic analysis, which later confirmed the readings.
Solicitor Fiona Sams told the court her client's "difficult background and early exposure to use of illicit substances" were partly to blame for Farrell's offending.
"He has started to do something about it [drug use] but it's an uphill battle," she said.
In addition to the six-month disqualification period, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis fined Farrell $800.
