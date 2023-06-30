THE Bathurst Winter Festival has always been a well-behaved event and Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell is calling on the community to not ruin the fun for everyone.
This year's festival gets underway on Saturday, July 1, and will run through to Sunday, July 16, the entirety of the school holidays.
Police are expecting strong crowds throughout the event and officers will be wearing high-visibility gear to make their presence known.
Chief Inspector Cogdell, who is also the Officer in Charge at the Bathurst Police Station, said the Bathurst community has always been "fantastic" during the event.
"In previous years we've had great crowds and there's been no major issues in relation to crowd behaviour," he said.
"We're expecting the same this year but my only warning would be that anyone who is disorderly or threatens the safety or well being of those enjoying the festival can expect a swift action and they may find themselves before the courts.
"We're not expecting that to occur but we just want people to enjoy the festivities and we don't want anyone to ruin it for the people who are here during the next few days."
Chief Inspector Cogdell said he wants everyone to "enjoy the festivities safely".
"The police are on duty and they're here to engage with the community and to enjoy the sights and attractions too," he said.
"With the commencement of the school holidays, we're also expecting that there'd be a large contingent of young people enjoying it as well.
"Being high visibility, it's our hope that it will deter people from acting in a way that would bring them under police notice."
The illuminations are on every night of the festival from sundown to 10pm.
Check them out at Bathurst Court House, All Saints Anglican Cathedral, 179 George Street, The Fernery in Machattie Park, Asteroids, the multi-player game in Court House Lane, Ribbon Gang Lane, Bathurst Regional Art Gallery, the old TAFE building in William Street and Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
Ice Age will be screening at Walshaw Hall in Church Street. The session will run from 1pm for a 1.45pm move start and conclude at around 4pm. Tickets are $10 per person and include entry to the movie, a sausage sizzle and a drink. All ticket process from the event will go towards Veritas House.
Skate and Date night is on Sunday night with skating sessions at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm.
For more information on the Bathurst Winter Festival visit https://www.bathurstwinterfestival.com.au/Home.
