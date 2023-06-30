Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Police encouraging Bathurst Winter Festival goers to keep up the good behaviour at this year's event

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated June 30 2023 - 9:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Bathurst Winter Festival has always been a well-behaved event and Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell is calling on the community to not ruin the fun for everyone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.