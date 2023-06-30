A LAST-DITCH attempt to convince the Federal Government to change its mind over withdrawn money for the proposed second circuit has ended in disappointment.
Member for Calare Andrew Gee has blasted what he calls the "flat-out rejection of proposals presented by Bathurst Regional Council" when he met with Infrastructure Minister Catherine King this week.
"I just got the impression the meeting was all about going through the motions," Mr Gee said in an angry statement on Friday afternoon.
This week's meeting followed Bathurst Regional Council's announcement that it had received notification from the Albanese government that $12.5 million in funding for the development of the second circuit at Mount Panorama had been withdrawn.
Grants of $10 million and $2.5 million, committed by the former Coalition government, included requirements for a facility to be constructed and the money spent by June 2026 - a deadline council wasn't going to be able to meet.
Council sought to repurpose the funds into the development of current facilities at Mount Panorama, but was advised that this change didn't align with the intent of the original grant funding.
Mr Gee subsequently raised the matter of the second circuit money in federal parliament's question time, asking Infrastructure Minister Ms King to meet with him and the Bathurst mayor "to review this outrageous decision".
In his statement this afternoon, Mr Gee said he, mayor Robert Taylor and council's general manager David Sherley met with Ms King this week.
"Despite pointing out the unique position that Bathurst and Mount Panorama/Wahluu hold in national and international motorsports, the Minister shockingly declined to grant an extension of time to construct the Second Race Track, nor permission to repurpose the $12.5 million to make the existing track even better," Mr Gee said.
"I am bitterly disappointed with this outcome.
"Bathurst Regional Council had put a lot of work into how they could best use the $12.5 million in federal funding to update the current site, which would have enhanced the track and conditions for competitors, and boosted the tourism experience for motorsport fans."
He said there would have been a way, under the Community Development Grant and Commonwealth grant guidelines, to repurpose the grant funding if the Federal Government and Ms King "really wanted to".
"It's a shame that the political willpower just isn't there," he said.
"The Government's flat-out rejection of proposals presented by Bathurst Regional Council shows they only care about clawing back money allocated to the bush - to fund their election commitments in the capital cities.
"For a city-centric Government, the $12.5 million allocated to the Bathurst Second Race Track was too good a prize and ripe for the taking, and they didn't waste the opportunity to get at this pot of money.
"Whilst I appreciated the meeting being held, the outcome reinforces the cynical view that more and more people are having about the major parties.
"I just got the impression the meeting was all about going through the motions. There was no serious attempt to work with the Council and the community to find a way to spend the money in Bathurst.
"Unfortunately, what it all boils down to is the Government looking after its own seats, instead of governing for all Australians."
He said it was "very shabby treatment" of Bathurst Regional Council and the community.
Mayor Cr Taylor told the Western Advocate earlier this month that council had a plan for how to use the $12.5 million if the money was able to be reallocated.
"What we were trying to do was reallocate the funds to the existing circuit for renovating the pit complex and the amenities there and also for some permanent garages," he said.
"When we have an event, we've got an overflow of different categories and they put temporary tents up and housing for them.
"We wanted to be able to put permanent structures there; permanent garages for that.
"Also, we've got to resurface the track itself. It's due for that next year or the year after."
As well, he said council wanted to put Marshall lighting around the circuit.
The federal government's $10 million for the second circuit was announced in 2017 and a subsequent $2.5 million was announced in 2019.
Apex Circuit Design was awarded the tender for design and documentation of the track by Bathurst Regional Council in 2018.
WHEN Mr Gee raised the matter of the $12.5 million during question time earlier this month, Ms King said there had been "significant problems with planning, approvals for the second racetrack and the council has informed us that it is unable to meet the deadline to build this racetrack by 2026 - that's how long they've got to actually get this done".
"So the grant has been concluded because it just simply could not be delivered in the timeframe required," she said.
"But what I do encourage the member and the council to do is to put in an expression of interest to the Growing Regions Fund, a $300 million fund, that opens on July 5."
She said she understood Bathurst Regional Council wanted to move the funds and spend them instead on the existing racetrack but the previous guidelines for the funding "would not have allowed that to happen".
The Western Advocate contacted Minister King's office on Friday afternoon, June 30 for a response to Mr Gee's criticisms, but had not heard back by time of publication.
