A THREAT to "blow" someone's head off has prompted a stern warning from a magistrate, who told a 31-year-old man to consider how he would feel if he heard the same words.
Sean Hagan, of Culnane Place, Kelso, was before Bathurst Local Court on June 28, 2023 to plead guilty to one count of intimidation.
Police documents before the court said Hagan went to the Department of Community and Justice office on Howick Street in Bathurst at about 2.30pm on June 2, 2022 to ask about an accommodation ban.
The victim in the matter explained the situation to Hagan and said he would need to speak to his case worker.
According to the police documents, Hagan said: "I don't rule this world ... I am the devil ... you need to watch your back."
He then swore at the woman after she told him to leave.
According to the police documents, Hagan phoned the Link2home statewide homelessness information and referral telephone service one hour later and was transferred to the same woman.
"[expletive] you asshole, I'm going to blow your head off," Hagan said to the victim before he hung up the phone, according to the police documents.
Police spoke with Hagan on June 8, 2022 at about 1.40pm and he denied the allegations.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Usman Naveed told the court that Hagan has made significant "progress" in life since the offence.
He has, according to Mr Naveed, secured a home and is getting help for various health issues.
"He accepts this wasn't the way to go," Mr Naveed said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis asked Hagan to put himself in the shoes of the victim and consider how he would've felt.
"This would've scared anyone, it's frightening," Ms Ellis said.
"I hope you're able to settle down a lot of your behaviour."
Hagan was placed on a community correction order for two years.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.