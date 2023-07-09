A FATHER will spend the next 12 months behind bars after his 'idiotic' driving habits blew his chance of freedom.
Cal Connelly, 45, of Forrest Place, Kelso received his sentence in Bathurst Local Court on June 28, 2023 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while disqualified.
Police were doing patrols of Rocket Street in Bathurst on March 30, 2023 when they saw a silver Hyundai i30 drive past, court papers said.
Officers stopped the vehicle - driven by Connelly - at the intersection with Alexander Street.
After a brief conversation with Connelly, police did a number of checks in the RMS database which showed he had been disqualified at Bathurst Local Court for one year until January 18, 2024.
He then told police he knew he "shouldn't be driving".
On a separate occasion, police were patrolling Rocket Street in Bathurst about 4.30pm on April 1, 2023 when they saw a silver Captiva wagon.
Police said they followed the vehicle - driven by Connelly - for a short distance before stopping it on Forrest Place, court documents note.
Officers then went and spoke with Connelly, who they knew to be disqualified.
When asked by police why he was driving, Connelly said "because I'm an idiot".
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis began Connelly's sentencing by saying jail was on the cards, especially when his driving record was taken into account.
The court heard Connelly had four prior matters of driving unlicensed, two instances of driving with drugs in his system, and four drink-driving charges on his record.
Mr Ellis said Connelly had also been given numerous alternatives to prison by way of intensive correction orders, which he "could not comply with".
Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray said in reply her client was "well aware" of the situation he was in.
"He says at 45 he should know better, and that's certainly the case," Ms Thackray said.
"His friend had a car at the mechanics, and he offered to go and help ... then he decided to go and do some shopping. Both decisions were extremely poor.
"He would like to get his licence back [one day] so he can drive his little girl to dancing."
Ms Ellis said it was clear, in her view, Connelly drove to avoid disappointing others and in doing so, selfishly put the community at risk.
"It says in the Sentence Assessment Report that Mr Connelly said he struggles to say 'no' to others," Ms Ellis said.
"Given his attitude towards saying 'no', there is no other way for the community to be safe."
Connelly will be eligible for release from prison on December 27, 2023.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.