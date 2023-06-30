AS someone who deeply cares for our heritage, I cannot ignore what I believe is the arrogance shown by proponents of the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC).
I refer to an aerial view image published on the front page of the Western Advocate website on June 5 alongside a headline that read: "Trending positively: Good outlook for proposed integrated medical centre - Orange Private Hospital is in turmoil, but the future of BIMC is bright."
The arrogance to which I refer was displayed by Paul Toole during an appearance on Channel 7 Prime Local News in late May when he was interviewed about Orange Private Hospital going into voluntary administration.
READ ALSO:
This leaves me to question, how can, and why does, Paul Toole, and others, choose to ignore what's happened with Orange Private Hospital and blindly continue ahead as if it's all gonna be okay?
It's understood why the managing director of Zauner Constructions, Garry Zauner, has, according to the Western Advocate story "expressed confidence in the future of BIMC. However, in light of the news out of Orange he admitted there are no guarantees".
In the same article, Garry Zauner suggests there's "overwhelming community support".
However, I believe his statement is untrue based on results from submissions received by Bathurst Regional Council (BRC) in December last year.
To facilitate building the proposed six-storey high BIMC, and a four-storey high car park behind the RSL Club, BRC proposed to amend LEP 2014 to increase the height restrictions from 12m to 29m and floor space ratio.
Of the submissions BRC received, my reading of the results is that 39.5 per cent of respondents were for, and remaining 60.5 per cent of respondents were against changing LEP 2014 (because, of the 217 total submissions received, only 119 actually addressed the planning proposal).
Based on those statistics, it was reasonable to assume BRC would support the community consultation process and not vote in favour of amending LEP 2014.
However, BRC approved the change and the NSW Parliamentary Counsel gazetted the change on June 2, 2023.
I believe more recent arrogance shown by BRC was to approve a development application for a $740,000 spend to upgrade an amenities block at the site of BRC Depot.
It's worthy to note the current depot was constructed on prime land of more than four hectares close by the public hospital in the late 1960s.
Just because the depot has been on this site for almost 60 years doesn't mean it should stay there and we should not settle for the status quo when it's not justified.
So everyone, stand up and fight for what is right.
With a bit of luck, I remain hopeful that NSW Planning will not approve the BIMC development in the heart of Bathurst and perhaps BRC will come to accept that the old Clancy Motors site is not appropriate for a private hospital and ancillary health services for more reasons than heritage alone, and will come to realise that good planning would be to move the BRC Depot site to the old saleyards site, for example, and encourage potential developers to build a medical centre within the medical precinct.
It's only common sense.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.