Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Why do we blindly push on with this flawed CBD project? | Letter

By Lorraine Sargeant
Updated June 30 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre is proposed for a site at 252 Howick Street.
The Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre is proposed for a site at 252 Howick Street.

AS someone who deeply cares for our heritage, I cannot ignore what I believe is the arrogance shown by proponents of the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.