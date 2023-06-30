With a bit of luck, I remain hopeful that NSW Planning will not approve the BIMC development in the heart of Bathurst and perhaps BRC will come to accept that the old Clancy Motors site is not appropriate for a private hospital and ancillary health services for more reasons than heritage alone, and will come to realise that good planning would be to move the BRC Depot site to the old saleyards site, for example, and encourage potential developers to build a medical centre within the medical precinct.