Western Advocate
Home/News/Health

RACP reinstates medical registrar training accreditation to Bathurst Hospital

MW
Amy Rees
By Matt Watson, and Amy Rees
Updated June 30 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 4:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Health Service medical registrar training accreditation reinstated after being pulled in February, 2023. File picture
Bathurst Health Service medical registrar training accreditation reinstated after being pulled in February, 2023. File picture

BASIC physician trainees will return to Bathurst Health Service after the surprise announcement that the hospital's accreditation has been reinstated just four months after it was lost.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.