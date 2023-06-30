BASIC physician trainees will return to Bathurst Health Service after the surprise announcement that the hospital's accreditation has been reinstated just four months after it was lost.
The announcement of the reinstatement, on Friday June 30, comes after medical registrar training accreditation was stripped from the hospital in February.
The Royal Australasian College of Physicians' (RACP) decision to withdraw accreditation meant multiple medical registrars were taken off Bathurst Hospital's medical roster and sent shockwaves through the city.
Asked at the time what the news meant for Bathurst Base Hospital's short-term future, Dr Ross Wilson said he couldn't be sure.
"I really don't know. I don't think anyone can predict that," he said.
It was thought in February that the re-accreditation process would take anywhere from six to 18 months.
In the end, though, it took only four.
Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) chief executive Mark Spittal said his team worked with the RACP to restore the accreditation at Bathurst, which he said is a key facility in the network of services offered across the region.
"We are now working with the Royal Prince Alfred and Nepean Basic Physician Training Networks to attract physician trainees back to Bathurst with the August rotation, and are committed to ensuring future specialists training in Bathurst have the best possible experience while they are here," Mr Spittal said.
"We are all committed to making Bathurst a great place for health professionals to live.
"This is a whole community effort and we look forward to working with the wider Bathurst community to welcome trainees back to the hospital."
When the accreditation was pulled earlier in the year, it followed a tumultuous week for the health service in which the hospital's emergency department was rated one of the worst in the Central West, scoring red light ratings for emergency, urgent and semi-urgent treatment times, and a yellow light for non-urgent treatment.
However, the most recent Bureau of Health Information (BHI) quarterly healthcare report - which covered the period from the start of January, 2023 to the end of March, 2023 - showed a big increase in the number of patients starting treatment on time after attending the emergency department at Bathurst compared with the previous quarter.
And for emergencies, Bathurst had a faster ambulance response time than the state median, the figures showed.
