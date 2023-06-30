Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Western NSW Local Health District's Mark Spittal praises speed of accreditation reinstatement

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
July 1 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE health district's boss has described the rapid reinstatement of crucial accreditation at Bathurst Hospital as "probably a record for NSW".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.