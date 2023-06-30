THE health district's boss has described the rapid reinstatement of crucial accreditation at Bathurst Hospital as "probably a record for NSW".
Western NSW Local Health District announced on Friday afternoon that Bathurst Base Hospital had been re-accredited by the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP), allowing it to once again train medical registrars.
It followed the college stripping the hospital of its accreditation back in February in a move that blindsided the health district and sent shockwaves through the city.
Four registrars were immediately removed from the hospital's medical roster and Dr Ross Wilson, when asked by the Western Advocate at the time what the loss could mean for the hospital, said: "I really don't know. I don't think anyone can predict that."
On Friday afternoon (June 30), however, health district chief executive officer Mark Spittal confirmed accreditation had been reinstated in much shorter a time than the up to 18 months that was originally expected.
"It's probably a record for NSW," he said of the time taken.
"These things happen to hospitals from time to time, unfortunately, and to get it back in six months is amazing."
While it's only been four months since the hospital lost its accreditation, Mr Spittal said that, as the registrar rotation period is six months, even though the hospital is now technically accredited, new registrars won't be in place until the beginning of August.
He said it was great news for the hospital and the community.
"We're absolutely delighted. It's a real testament to what the physicians and leadership at Bathurst Base hospital have done.
"We're really excited to get four years [of accreditation]. It's a great outcome."
He said the process of re-accreditation was the main focus for a number of people, including the physicians and leadership team at the hospital and local health district.
"I think it reflects the fact we chose to work very collaboratively with the college and they worked closely with us so we could understand their concerns and address them, and the changes that were needed moving forward," he said.
"We've put 110 per cent effort into that and I can only congratulate the local staff for doing it so quickly."
He said the past six months were difficult, but congratulated the staff at the hospital in ensuring services at Bathurst Base Hopsital were maintained.
"An awful lot of work went into it and again I congratulate the physicians team and nursing team and so on.
"They changed completely the way they worked and the way the department normally runs so that they could continue to provide services.
"And obviously we got in a number of locums who have helped us through that period and it's gone incredibly well, but it was a lot of work by a lot of people to adjust so quickly.
"And again by no means was this [re-accreditation] a foregone conclusion, so we are incredibly grateful to the fact how everyone rallied around to make it work for the people of Bathurst."
Mr Spittal outlined the changes which were implemented to secure re-accreditation, which include a formal head of department being appointed to the general medicine team of Bathurst.
"We've made a number of changes to how we orientate our new doctors into the hospital and how we manage the workload an individual doctor might have," he said.
"There are much better processes now to transfer patients from one team to another so no doctor ends up with too many people to look after in any one day of the week and all of that is working really well."
He said that as previously announced, the hospital has worked closed with Western Sydney University and is jointly funding with them a professor of medicine.
"That physician hasn't yet been appointed in Bathurst, but that is in recruitment process now and all of those things will make a big difference going forward to leadership locally," he said.
"We've also invested in our junior workforce so we will increase the number of registrars going forward, but that will take another few months to come into play."
He said the health district has invested in new things but is also looked really carefully at the process and how well the registrars that are coming through are being looked after by the department itself.
"Ultimately, our goal is when someone comes to Bathurst to train, those are the doctors we want to come back as specialists in the future and we want to make sure it's a really good experience for them," he said.
Mr Spittal also thanked the college for expediting the process.
"They came six weeks ago to the site for an accreditation visit and they have a number of committees these recommendations go through and they worked with us to speed up the process a lot faster than it normally would so we could formally notify registrars for the August rotation," he said.
He also congratulated the staff at the hospital.
"This really is a testament to their efforts. Well done."
With the next rotation beginning in August, he said the hospital was hopeful of filling its quota, however, if it doesn't, Mr Spittal said locums will remain in place.
