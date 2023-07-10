MACHATTIE Park has a sweet and tasty element at this Bathurst Winter Festival thanks to the artwork of Karl Shead.
The Bathurst artist has developed a number of works on recycled corflute that are being displayed through the park during the entirety of the festival.
The artwork is made up of lollipops, gummy bears, candy and cupcakes, just to name a few, fitting in with the park's theme of candy-land.
Mr Shead said the artwork will help give colour and life to the park during the festival.
"We've been using recycled corflute, with a lot of them old signage and election signs," he said.
"We've used special paint to bind the paint to the surfaces.
"I'm trying to create a bit of colour in the park. It's pretty grey during the winter, so that's the reasoning behind the concept."
Mr Shead worked in conjunction with a number of other community artists to help transform Machattie Park for the festival.
He said he and the other artists tried to recycle as much as possible.
"The council are passionate about sustainable events, so we try and recycle as much as we can for what we do," he said.
"I work at the university full-time as a technical officer and students up there have been involved in the past as interns and as employees, which is great for their experience."
Mr Shead has previously created artwork for the Bathurst Winter Festival, as well as the Inland Sea of Sound and other community events.
"It's a great opportunity and I'm really appreciative of council for the opportunity," he said.
"We did a big Alice in Wonderland theme one year and I've also helped with the Christmas decorations around town."
