FILIPINIANA Friends of Bathurst and the Central West recently celebrated two decades of serving the Filipino community, their family and friends in the Bathurst region and surrounding district.
The organisation was established in 2001 and to mark the occasion we are awarding a certificate of appreciation to individuals who have given us great support in our journey.
One of our enduring supporters is Paul Toole MP, who has inspired us for 17 years and has always been there for us.
We consider him as the number one friend of all Filipinos in Bathurst and beyond.
We thank him and honour him for all he has done for our organisation.
He works hard for the benefit of his electorate and Paul is one deserving recipient of this award.
