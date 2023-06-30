Western Advocate
Home/News/Western Advocate app browse

Filipiniana Friends of Bathurst and the Central West thanks Paul Toole MP

By Filipiniana Friends of Bathurst and the Central West President Nenita Weekes-Meacham
June 30 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole received his certificate of appreciation award from Filipiniana Friends of Bathurst and the Central West secretary Anne Jennings and president Nenita Weekes-Meacham.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole received his certificate of appreciation award from Filipiniana Friends of Bathurst and the Central West secretary Anne Jennings and president Nenita Weekes-Meacham.

FILIPINIANA Friends of Bathurst and the Central West recently celebrated two decades of serving the Filipino community, their family and friends in the Bathurst region and surrounding district.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.