What's on these school holidays in Bathurst and region

JULY 11: Dino Maniacs Live Dinosaur Show - The Dinomaniacs is a highly interactive energetic dinosaur adventure which is suitable for the whole family! At this 'family show spectacular' let your imagination run wild as you embark on an awe inspiring, exhilarating and gripping journey back in time with Razor the Raptor, Trixi Triceratops, Ozzi and Oi! This event will be held at the Panthers Leagues Club. For tickets, visit online.

