What's on these school holidays in Bathurst and region

JULY 1: The Bathurst Winter Festival will hold its opening night.
JULY 1-16: Enjoy ice skating at the Bathurst Winter Festival. Tickets can be purchased online.
JULY 2: Flix and Chill is a movie afternoon that acts as a fundraiser initiative for Veritas House. Ice Age will be screened at Walshaw Hall from 1.45pm, with tickets costing $10.
JULY 4: Bathurst Library will host Heads and Tails,a craft session making 3D masks and a tail to match. Kids will work with papers, glues, pencils and crayons to create fun animal faces and tails. This program is for children age five and older. For more information, head to the library website.
JULY 5: Stories After Dark is an opportunity for children over three to wear their pajamas to the Bathurst Library for a special story-time after dark. There will be stories, songs and games for an evening of fun. For more information, head to the library website.
JULY 5: It's kid's day at the Bathurst Winter Festival. Dress-up as your favourite superhero, princess or book character and come along for a tonne of fun. For more information on what's on offer, visit the festival's website.
JULY 5: Enjoy a tour of the historic Abercrombie House and explore the house and gardens by torchlight in a children's night tour. Bring a torch or borrow one. Wear comfortable clothes and walking shoes. Chocolate milk and cookies on the veranda at the conclusion. For children aged from 7 years (with adult).
JULY 6: Fiona Howle will help create winter artworks at the Bathurst Library. This program is for children aged 8-12 years. Bookings required for child participants only. For more information, head to the library website.
JULY 7: Brew and Bite is one of the big events of the Bathurst Winter Festival. There'll be food for everyone, drinks for the parents, twilight markets, a silent disco and entertainment. For more information for what's on offer, visit the festival's website.
JULY 9: Flix and Chill is a movie afternoon that acts as a fundraiser initiative for Veritas House. Encanto will be screened at Walshaw Hall from 1.45pm, with tickets costing $10.
JULY 10-13: To celebrate NAIDOC week, children can engage in interactive, hands on activities to discover Indigenous culture. Learn about traditional artefacts and their significance. Explore Ochre to recreate traditional artwork. Learn the importance of dance, song and art for Indigenous people and culture. This will be presented by Jordan Boney from Dirraybang Footprints. For more information, head to the library website.
JULY 11: Dino Maniacs Live Dinosaur Show - The Dinomaniacs is a highly interactive energetic dinosaur adventure which is suitable for the whole family! At this 'family show spectacular' let your imagination run wild as you embark on an awe inspiring, exhilarating and gripping journey back in time with Razor the Raptor, Trixi Triceratops, Ozzi and Oi! This event will be held at the Panthers Leagues Club. For tickets, visit online.
JULY 12: It's kid's day at the Bathurst Winter Festival. Dress-up as your favourite superhero, princess or book character and come along for a tonne of fun. For more information for what's on offer, visit the festival's website.
JULY 14: Larry Brandy will present Aboriginal Storytelling, an interactive performance teaching children about animals, hunting and gathering in traditional times. Learn Wiradjuri words as well as the chance to get up close to some artefacts and tools. For more information, head to the library website.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.