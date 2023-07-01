12.30PM UPDATE:
The Transport Management Centre says the Great Western Highway has reopened in both directions at Blackheath after a fatal crash involving a truck and pedestrian in the early hours of this morning.
The highway had been closed in both directions near Evans Lookout Road, which is on the Katoomba side of the village.
The Transport Management Centre says motorists are advised to continue to allow extra time as traffic returns to normal.
As well, heavy holiday traffic is a possibility at the Blackheath pinch point today as the NSW school holidays begin.
10AM UPDATE:
The Great Western Highway remains closed in both directions at Blackheath after an early morning fatality.
Diversions remain in place: eastbound traffic is being sent along the Darling Causeway to Bells Line of Road from Mount Victoria and westbound traffic is being sent to Richmond before it gets to the Blue Mountains and then on to the Bells Line.
The advice from Live Traffic is that police investigations are still expected to take some time.
Live Traffic's traffic camera at Bell on Bells Line and Victoria Pass on the Great Western Highway shows traffic moving freely.
EARLIER
ONE of Bathurst's two main routes to Sydney is closed after a fatal crash in the Blue Mountains.
Emergency services, Transport for NSW and a heavy vehicle tow truck are all at the scene of a fatal crash between a truck and a pedestrian at Blackheath and the advice is that police investigations are going to take some time.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted along the Darling Causeway to Bells Line of Road from Mount Victoria and westbound traffic is being sent to Richmond before it gets to the Blue Mountains and then on to the Bells Line.
A 6.20am alert from the Transport Management Centre said drivers should allow plenty of extra travel time and there is no forecast as to when the highway will reopen.
The Blue Mountains Gazette reported the truck hit the pedestrian at the intersection of the Great Western Highway and Evans Lookout Road shortly after 2.30am on Saturday, July 1
"It is believed the pedestrian died instantly," NSW Police said in a statement.
The truck driver - a 68-year-old man - was taken to Katoomba Hospital for mandatory testing.
Anyone with information - or any available dashcam/mobile phone footage - about the incident is urged to contact Katoomba Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
