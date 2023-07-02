Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

An almost 45-degree difference in just three months

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated July 3 2023 - 10:20am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A sunny scene in Machattie Park captured by reader Victor Pham and a winter wonderland at Abercrombie captured by reader Gillian Gates.
A sunny scene in Machattie Park captured by reader Victor Pham and a winter wonderland at Abercrombie captured by reader Gillian Gates.

YOU have to pity the poor gardeners of Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.