BATHURST had a blast at the Winter Festival opening night, with one of the largest crowds in the event's history turning up.
There was something for everyone, with the main attractions being the always popular ice skating rink, the ferris wheel, and this year's new addition, the kaleidoscope.
The opening night also had an array of food and beverages on offer, highlighting what the region has to offer.
There was also live performances on and off the ice, a lantern parade, face painting and much more.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor couldn't have been more pleased with how the night went, and said it's a good indicator that the remainder of the festival will bring in large crowds.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the evening and captured some of the smiling faces enjoying what was on offer at the 2023 Bathurst Winter Festival opening night.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.