THERE have many hole-in-one efforts over the years at the Bathurst Golf Club but you've never seen one like this before.
Normally the par three eighth and 15th holes have been the scenes of jubilation for hole-in-one achievers across the years but Grant Hill bucked that trend on Thursday with a stunning albatross effort on the par four 298 metre fourth hole.
Hill's once in a generation effort has left golfers at the club scrambling to find any other occasion that someone has landed an albatross hole-in-one at the Bathurst course but at this stage it's believed to be only recorded time.
The talented golfer, who plays off a +2 handicap, was enjoying a round alongside Tony 'Snowy' Wells and Andy Kajons when the magic moment happened.
After striking the ball cleanly on the narrow and straight fourth hole Hill didn't sight the ball when it rolled onto the green, and when he walked down the fairway and didn't spot it immediately he assumed it had found its way into the rough.
When that search didn't yield any results he decided to take a look in the cup and was blown away by what he saw.
"I've had a few hole-in-ones before but never had one on a par four, and unfortunately it's one of those holes where you can't even see what you've done, so the excitement's a bit delayed," Hill said.
"It went straight at the hole and I'm thinking 'Did it go in the bunker or is it left?' and my mate said 'Well it might have gone through the green' and as he walked by to check that he said 'Uh, I think it's in the hole'."
The fourth hole's distance isn't the only factor that makes landing a hole-in-one a challenging prospect.
The pair of bunkers that flank the front half of the green leave a narrow section for long drivers to try and guide the ball between, and have caught many out in the past.
"As a 300 metre hole it's out there for big hitters to have a crack at," Hill said.
"It was quite enjoyable to see that go in, and people don't often land hole-in-ones on the best of days, let alone on a par four.
"There's a few boys out there that drive some big balls and it's often a hole that people are happy just to say they've had an eagle putt at and come away with an easy birdie."
The hole-in-one even came with some foreshadowing from Hill's playing partner.
"Snowy said to me on the second 'Oh, the wind's going your way for the fourth, you should be able to go for it' so I did that," Hill said.
"I ended up with an even round after three birdies and an albatross, so it wasn't great - but that's just golf, isn't it? We hate it and we love it. There's have been days where I've wanted to snap my clubs but you birdie the last two holes and you're keen to come back tomorrow."
It's the second brilliant achievement for Hill at the course within the space of a month.
He also recently completed his first ever bogey free round, which Hill rates as the bigger achievement - as it was a long term goal for him at the club.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
