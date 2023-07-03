PLAYERS past and present gathered at Diggings Oval on Saturday, celebrating 50 years of one of Bathurst's oldest rugby league clubs.
Originally founded as Mitchell College by Col Billington in 1974, CSU Mungoes is celebrating its 50th season in 2023.
Ex-players, coaches and fans attended the club's men and league tag double-header against Peak Hill Roosters, before further celebrations were had at Panthers Bathurst Leagues Club.
Mungoes old boy Kevin Arrow has fond memories of the club he played for in the 1970s and he said Saturday will be a great opportunity to reminisce with his ex-teammates.
"We played University Cup, which was a Sydney-based competition," he said.
"We really value the reunion dimension of what's happening, but the welcome the club has given us over seven to eight years has been fantastic.
"We did not expect the warm welcome that we have received every year from the club."
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the event and captured some of the happy faces enjoying the day.
