BATHURST residents wasted no time getting into the Winter Festival mood, with day one proving to be a great success.
Friends and families made up the large crowd that filled the centre of Bathurst all through the day and late into the evening.
Mayor Robert Taylor said there were even lots of people enjoying the night at 10pm.
"There was massive crowds and a lot of families. It was just wonderful to see," he said.
Bathurst police were very happy with the start of the festival, with Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell pleased to say there were no policing issues at all with the Winter Festival crowd.
Insp. Cogdell hopes Bathurst residents and guests continue to be on their best behaviour for the remainder of the festival, allowing everyone to have a great time.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch attended day one and captured some of the smiling faces enjoying the event.
