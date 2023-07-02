Ex-premier Gladys didn't deserve this front page humiliation

RE: Western Advocate front page, June 30.
I have nothing but sorrow for the appalling treatment that Gladys Berejiklian has been dealt in this ICAC investigation.
What a disgusting show of 'sexism'. Taking her to task while painting a very smug and smiling face of the man who set out to use her for his personal and political gain?
Daryl Maguire is left in the clear while the newspapers, Bathurst Western Advocate included, make a front page attack on a wonderful State Premier!
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
So there is no 'sexism' in them putting Gladys Berejiklian through the wringer, while Daryl Maguire has nothing to answer for?
Please, we all know that our Premier, Gladys Berejiklian, should have picked up on his 'scam', but then how many of us have fallen for the crap that someone who needs your services can bring on in sad abundance?
I have!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.