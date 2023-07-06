WHAT a wonderful start to the 2023 Bathurst Winter Festival, with the opening night attracting one of the largest crowds in the event's history.
Friends and families rugged up and made the most of what was on offer on night one of the Winter Festival.
With mayor Robert Taylor praising the Bathurst Council events team for their hard work.
"It was one of the biggest crowds for an opening night, it was definitely bigger than last year, I know that," Cr Taylor said.
"It's great for the events team. They've got to stand up and be applauded because they put a lot of hard work in.
"I know they were there from early in the morning until late at night for the opening."
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended day two of the Winter Festival and snapped some shots of the smiling faces.
