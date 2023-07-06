The perfect lifestyle family home

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday July 7: 238C Eglinton Road, Abercrombie:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 238C Eglinton Road, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
Situated on Eglinton Road and offering some amazing views in a great location, this stunning home offers more than just a place to live.
The home features three spacious bedrooms, the main with an absolutely stunning ensuite and walk-in robe, while the other two bedrooms are generous in size and provide built-in robes. All bedrooms have access to the backyard via sliding doors providing the perfect blend of inside-outside living.
Built in 2013, listing agent Mark Dwyer said the custom-built home was truly one of a kind.
"It has been looked after immaculately and presents as near new," he said. "With versatile entertaining areas, it is proven that no expense has been spared with this architectural masterpiece which allows for the most prestige advancements of a smart home including voice command technology."
238C Eglinton Road makes the perfect home for entertaining guests The home provides a large open plan living, dining and kitchen area that is highlighted by a gorgeous built-in planter box. The stylish kitchen is complete with high quality Smeg appliances, two ovens and a convenient yet hidden walk-in pantry.
The sunken lounge room adds that special designer touch, while family and friends can also take advantage of the fantastic theatre room complete with built-in surround sound and projector.
Mark said thanks to split-system heating and cooling and the latest technology throughout, this smart home makes everyday living feel luxurious.
"Having been engineered to be solar passive with a quality solar and battery system, the Palm Springs design and attention to detail throughout have come together to create arguably one of Bathurst finest homes."
The home also contains additional home office space, while outside the stunning features continue with established and beautiful gardens, a stunning private courtyard with outdoor spa for pure luxury, and an entertaining deck offering breathtaking views towards Mount Rankin
238C Eglinton Road is beautifully low maintenance but still provides an abundance of space for families or relocators alike. With a great design and an ideal location, this property will not be on the market for long.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.