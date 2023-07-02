Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Watch

Blake Ferguson's hat trick leads Wellington Cowboys to 42-12 win over Bathurst Panthers

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 2 2023 - 7:59pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BLAKE Ferguson's first rugby league game at Bathurst was an occasion that and delivered on the hype, and then some, as the Wellington Cowboys fullback ran in a hat trick in his side's 42-12 Peter McDonald Premiership win on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.