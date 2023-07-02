Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Driver crashes car into flag pole outside BMEC

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated July 2 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver to appear in Bathurst Local Court after smashing into flag pole outside Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre in William Street in the early hours of Sunday morning, July 2. Main picture by Google Earth
Driver to appear in Bathurst Local Court after smashing into flag pole outside Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre in William Street in the early hours of Sunday morning, July 2. Main picture by Google Earth

POLICE allege a driver, who crashed into a flag pole outside Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre in the early hours of Sunday morning was using his phone and affected by alcohol at the time of the incident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.