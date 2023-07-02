POLICE allege a driver, who crashed into a flag pole outside Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre in the early hours of Sunday morning was using his phone and affected by alcohol at the time of the incident.
Police were called to the scene at around 1.50am on Sunday, July 2, following reports a car had smashed into a flag pole in William Street, knocking it down.
On arrival, police arrested a 21-year-old, who was allegedly driving the Toyota Camry sedan which hit the pole, for the purpose of a breath test.
He was taken to the Bathurst Police Station for a breath analysis, which police allege returned a reading in the high range.
The man will face Bathurst Local Court on July 26 charged with high range PCA and driver use mobile phone when not permitted.
His licence has been suspended.
