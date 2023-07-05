PINK IS synonymous with two things in Bathurst for the month of July - Barbie, and the Macquarie Medi Spa.
To celebrate the release of the new Barbie movie, and the Barbie Glasshouse candle which is stocked at the Medi Spa, the business is hosting a girls night out at Metro Cinemas.
This movie night will be all about having fun, and raising money for Daffodil Cottage.
According to Macquarie Medi Spa owner Karla McDiarmid, during July, the Medi Spa will also be donating a portion of their profits to the local charity.
"Every person that comes into the Medi Spa during July, whether they're buying products or treatments, we're going to be putting money aside from all of that to go to Daffodil Cottage," she said.
The Medi Spa has also transformed into a pink oasis for the month to help raise awareness for cancer, and in particular, breast cancer, after Ms McDiarmid was inspired by a few of her clients.
These clients were also part of the inspiration for the Barbie movie night.
"One day, I was chatting to a customer and she told me her journey with breast cancer, and lumps in the breast," she said.
"And we were talking about another customer we knew who was going through the same journey, and that's when I just went 'ah, Barbie, breasts, women, it's girls night out time'."
The movie night will be held at Metro on Wednesday, July 26, from 6pm for a 7pm start.
There will be members from Bathurst BreastScreen present on the night to give a talk to attendees regarding breast health, and representatives from Daffodil Cottage will also be present to receive the cheque of funds raised throughout July.
Participants are encouraged to dress pretty in pink for the Barbie night, and will be treated to goody bags, lolly bags, refreshments, and even the chance to win a lucky door prize.
The goody bags, and lucky door prizes will be packed with a variety of products donated from the Medi Spa suppliers, including Sothys and Dermalogica.
These prizes will be granted by none other than Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole, who will be making an appearance as Ken on the night.
Though Mr Toole wasn't giving anything away regarding his Ken styling for the evening, he said he was taking all community suggestions seriously.
"You'll just have to wait and see," he said.
"There's been plenty of suggestions that have been given, obviously around the hair, but it could be anything around this stage."
Though tickets for the event have sold out, Ms McDairmid said she would encourage everybody to get behind the cause and donate to Daffodil Cottage, or pop into the Medi Spa for treatments throughout the month of July.
