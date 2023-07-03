Pedestrian crossings, give way signs and school children.
They're the factors at play of one of Bathurst's "very messy" and "dangerous" intersections which will soon take a safer form.
A two-week construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Lambert and George Streets - which meet at the front of Bathurst Public School - has begun "all in the name of safety".
Bathurst Regional Council applied for Black Spot funding to see the project come to fruition, and after getting the tick of approval from the Federal Government and Transport for NSW, the works started on July 3, 2023.
Councillor Warren Aubin, who is also on council's traffic committee, said while the roundabout will make the intersection "a little bit safer", it will also go a long way to ensuring a better traffic flow.
"If you've ever used that intersection, you know it gets very messy," Cr Aubin said.
"You've got give way signs, you've got pedestrian crossings ... the roundabout will make it a bit more transparent in terms of who is to give way."
Unlike a number of roundabouts across Bathurst, this one will have no plants in the centre, which Cr Aubin says is a plus.
"I was a little bit concerned about having plants on that roundabout when there are school kids walking across the road, it might've made it a bit more dangerous than it is now," he said.
"Unfortunately yes, there will still be pedestrian crossings on either side of the roundabout, but they will be controlled before and after school."
The roundabout is expected to be finished on July 14, weather permitting.
Motorists are reminded that the section of roads will be closed during the two-week school holiday period.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
