BATHURST '75 FC showed why they're the team sitting atop the Western Premier League ladder after staging a comeback 2-1 win at home over Dubbo Macquarie FC on Saturday.
After a tough opening half, in which an unfortunate defensive error led to a goal for Macquarie's Mitch Kramer, the '75 squad returned to the field with better resolve and strength at the back.
That laid the groundwork for the hosts to score a pair of quick goals after the hour mark through Jack Press and Ethan Comerford to secure the maximum points.
The win extends '75's lead at the top of the table to six points over fellow Bathurst side Panorama FC, though the Goats still have a game in hand.
Bathurst '75 co-coach Andrew Fearnley said his side kept cool heads after finding themselves down at the break.
"They were a good challenge. They had two good chances in the first half and they took one of them, while we couldn't take any of ours," he said.
"At half-time we weren't panicking or thinking it would be hard to get back into the game, it was just about getting that first goal. I thought the second half performance was really strong and we rose to the occasion when we needed to."
Macquarie had journeyed to Bathurst on the back of two big wins and 12 goals across the space of those victories.
"They're a good side and they're going to create problems for teams at the back end of the season," Fearnley said.
"They've got bodies back, a couple of new players that have added a lot to their squad, so it was a great test for us and a positive that we got the points in the end."
The Bathurst men came into the game off a tense and entertaining 5-4 win over the Dubbo Bulls.
It was a result that highlighted areas for '75 to improve defensively, and Fearnley said his team did just that.
"We won the week before, and at the end of the day it's great to come away with the points, but we were definitely disappointed about letting in four goals," he said.
"We concentrated on being more resolute and tougher to break down against Macquarie. You should never be chasing five goals to try and win a game, and I think we were definitely defensively better on the weekend.
"Callum Weafer and Nikki Spice are two solid defenders who are prepared to play out as well. Their one goal was unfortunate for us because one of our players slipped and the ball went past him ... so it's pleasing to be much closer to where we want to be defensively."
It's the third win in a row for '75 and their eighth in their 10 games this season.
Bathurst '75 have a break this following weekend before they travel to face Orana Spurs.
BATHURST '75 FC 2 (Jack Press 63', Ethan Comerford 69') defeated DUBBO MACQUARIE FC (Mitch Kramer 19')
