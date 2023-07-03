Western Advocate
Home/National Sport/A-League

Bathurst '75 beats Dubbo Macquarie 2-1 in Western Premier League clash at Proctor Park

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
July 3 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST '75 FC showed why they're the team sitting atop the Western Premier League ladder after staging a comeback 2-1 win at home over Dubbo Macquarie FC on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.